Buhari salutes Emir of Zuru, Sani Sami, at 75 

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday felicitated with the Emir of Zuru, Alhaji Muhammadu Sani Sami, on his 75th birthday, a milestone marked with remarkable years of meritorious service to his people and the nation.

The President joined the Zuru Emirate Council, the government and people of Kebbi state, his family and friends in celebrating the landmark age of the royal father, who has spent all his working life, since he was enlisted into the army in 1962, in leadership positions that involved protecting the interest of people and the country.

The President recalled that Alhaji Sami, as a governor, instituted agricultural projects to diversify the economy of the states he served, and strongly promoted values of education, particularly inspiring youths to pursue knowledge, wisdom and entrepreneurship.

He salutes the emir’s wisdom in introducing an inter-religious committee in Zuru Emirate on assumption of the throne in 1995, which created peaceful co-existence and harmony, and he deployed his versatile experience to set up a health foundation on HIV/AIDS and has also ensured peace in his domain.

The President prayed that the almighty God would grant Alhaji Sami longer life and good health to continue serving humanity.

