Buhari salutes King Sunny Ade at 75 ﻿

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday joined the entertainment industry in Nigeria and world over, particularly performing artistes, in celebrating with legendary juju singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Chief Sunday Adeniyi Adegeye aka King Sunny Ade on his 75th birthday, September 22, 2021.

The President extolled the courage, foresight and innovative spirit of the music artiste, who has since graduated into an authority in the literary and theatrical world, sharing his talent as a visiting Professor of Music at Obafemi Awolowo University Ile Ife and championing many development causes.

The President said he believes that King Sunny Ade’s several nominations for the Grammy, being the first Nigerian for such recognition, brought the spotlight on Nigeria’s multi-talented artistes, creating opportunities for many nominations and an eventual win that further boosted the country’s image among comity of nations.

He said the focus, discipline, business and administrative savvy that the guitarist and dancer introduced into the music industry in Nigeria, encouraging creativity and entrepreneurship by setting up a foundation to cater for budding talents.

The President Buhari prayed for longer life and God’s blessings for the celebrant and his family.

Related

No tags for this post.