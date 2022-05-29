Buhari salutes Masari at 72



President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State on the occasion of his 72nd birthday.

“I wish you good health and long life as you continue to serve the nation with your well-known spirit of humility and hard work,” said the President.

“Governor Masari,” the President said, “has written many chapters in the development of our young democracy and in Katsina, where he is about to end his two terms as Governor.”

He said Masari’s immense patriotism, hard work and self-discipline will continue to be appreciated as assets of the nation.

“May you stay healthy and live long and under your leadership, our wish for a peaceful and prosperous Katsina state will be realized,” he said.

