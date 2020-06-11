Buhari salutes Minister of State for FCT, Ramatu Tijjani, at 50



President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday joined members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in congratulating the Minister of State for Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, on her 50th birthday, June 12, 2020.



The president felicitated with the family members, friends and political associates of the minister on the occasion, urging her to remain steadfast in her passion to serve the nation, and providing a guide for other aspiring women.



He commended the minister for loyalty and dedication, which preceded the amalgamation of political parties before the 2015 elections, and saw her working actively in opposition as Woman Leader of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), and always encouraging and mobilising members at the grassroots.



The president prayed that the almighty God would grant the Minister long life and prosper her in health and wisdom.