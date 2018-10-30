Buhari salutes Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, at 75

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday felicitated with the Oba of
Lagos, Rilwan Babatunde Akiolu, on his 75th birthday, saying the
government remains proud of his contributions to Nigeria’s
development.
In a telephone conversation, the President commended the royal
father’s courage and unwavering commitment to the unity and peace of the country, noting that he always speak the truth to people in
power.
The President told the Oba of Lagos, who served 32 years as a Police
officer, rising to the rank of Assistant Inspector General (AIG)
before ascending his fathers’ throne. His wisdom in tackling issues
and encouraging civic responsibility in his domain has brought pride
to the country.
He prayed that God would grant Oba Akiolu longer life and more wisdom to keep serving his people and the nation.
