Buhari salutes Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, at 75

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday felicitated with the Oba of

Lagos, Rilwan Babatunde Akiolu, on his 75th birthday, saying the

government remains proud of his contributions to Nigeria’s

development.

In a telephone conversation, the President commended the royal

father’s courage and unwavering commitment to the unity and peace of the country, noting that he always speak the truth to people in

power.

The President told the Oba of Lagos, who served 32 years as a Police

officer, rising to the rank of Assistant Inspector General (AIG)

before ascending his fathers’ throne. His wisdom in tackling issues

and encouraging civic responsibility in his domain has brought pride

to the country.

He prayed that God would grant Oba Akiolu longer life and more wisdom to keep serving his people and the nation.

