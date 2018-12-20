Buhari salutes oil, gas investor, Leemon Ikpea, at 62

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with a major investor in the oil and gas industry, Chief (Dr) Leemon Ikpea, as he turns 62 on December 19, 2018.

The President appreciates the grace of God, which brought Chief Ikpea from humble beginnings to the topmost rungs of the business ladder today, and describes him as classic example of what God can do in shaping the fortunes of human beings who trust in Him.

He also rejoiced with family, friends and business associates of the celebrant, noting that Lee Engineering and Construction Company, of which Chief Ikpea is Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, is one of the home-grown investors in the oil and gas industry, through dint of hard work.

The President commended the philanthropy of Chief Ikpea, which has seen him awarding innumerous scholarships and bequests, to uplift the weak and downtrodden.

He prayed that the Itsekiri, Delta state born chief, would continue to serve God and humanity, in good health, and be endued with long life and prosperity.

