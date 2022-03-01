Buhari seeks confirmation, membership renewal of CBN’s MPV



The Senate has received a request from President Muhammadu Buhari seeking the confirmation and renewal of members of the Monetary Policy Committee in the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The confirmation request was contained in a letter dated 23rd February, 2022.

The letter was read during plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

President Buhari, in the letter addressed to the Senate President, explained that the confirmation and membership renewal request was made pursuant to Section 12(4) of the Central Bank Act, 2007.

The President requested the confirmation of two new nominees and renewal of five members of the Monetary Policy Committee.

The two new nominees for confirmation are Prof. Mohammed Adaya Salisu and Dr. Mo’Omamegbe.

Those for renewal include: Prof. Michael Obadan, Prof. Festus Adeola Adenikinju, Prof. Aliyu Sanusi Rafindadi, Dr. Robert Asogwa and Alhaji Aliyu Ahmed.