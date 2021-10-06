Buhari seeks Senate approval of Justice Baba Yusuf as Chief Judge, FCT High Court

The Senate Tuesday received a request from President Muhammadu Buhari for the confirmation of Hon. Justice Husseini Baba Yusuf as the Chief Judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The request was contained in a letter dated October 4, 2021, and read during the start of plenary by the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege.

President Buhari in the letter explained that the request for the confirmation of Baba Yusuf as Chief Judge of the FCT High Court was in accordance with the provision of Section 256(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigerian 1999 (as amended).

Meanwhile, two bills to amend the River Basin Development Authorities Act 2004, and establish the Federal College of Education, Idare, Ondo state, have scaled second reading in the Senate.

Both bills were sponsored by Senators Ike Ekweremadu (PDP, Enugu West) and Ayo Akinyelure (PDP, Ondo Central).

The bills after consideration were referred to the Committees on Water Resources and Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND, respectively, for further inputs.

Both Committees chaired by Senators Bello Mandiya and Ahmad Baba Kaita were given four weeks to report back to the upper chamber.