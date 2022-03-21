Buhari set to commission newly built MMIA terminal  

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 commission newly built international terminal of the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos state.

The International Airport has the capacity to process 14 million passengers per annum. It is built on a land mass of approximately 56,000 square metres, and it has 66 check-in counters.

In a press statement issued by the acting General manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs Faithful A. Hope-Ivbaze, said the brand new, world-class international terminal is one of five, being built in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano and Enugu, in a bilateral arrangement between the Federal Government of Nigeria, and the People’s Republic of China.

She said the similar projects in Abuja and Port Harcourt have been completed and commissioned already, while that of Kano has been completed and will soon be commissioned.

“Other facilities in the terminal include five baggage collection carousels, 16 Immigration desks at arrival, 28 Immigration desks at departure, eight security screening points, six passenger boarding bridges (out of which two have already been installed), two food courts, four premium lounges, 22 guest rooms and spa, 16 airline ticketing offices, visa on arrival and port health facility, as well as praying area, more than 3,000 square metres of duty free space, approximately 5,000 square metres of lettable utility space, amongst others.

“The new terminal to be commissioned is expected to generate about 3000 direct and indirect employment for Nigerians, as well as enhance passenger facilitation and comfort at the Lagos airport.

“The Authority will also sign a memorandum of understanding with the Lagos State Government on the 9km Airport-Shasha-Alimosho link Road to be constructed by the State Government,” she said.