Buhari set to flag off construction of 614km Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline

President Muhammadu Buhari will today flag-off the construction of the biggest rail project in the history of Nigeria.

The construction of the 40-inch x 614km Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline project is expected to boost the distribution of gas in the country.

The project, expected to be completed within a 24-month timeline, is a section of the Trans-Nigeria Gas Pipeline (TNGP) with capacity to transport about 2.2billion cubic feet of gas per day.

A statement by Dr. Kennie Obateru, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Monday explained that the presidential flag-off would be performed virtually from the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja with simultaneous link to two locations: Rigachukun, Kaduna state and Ajaokuta Steel Complex, in Kogi state.

The statement said the economic benefits of the AKK pipeline which would originate from Ajaokuta, in Kogi state and traverse Abuja (FCT), Niger, Kaduna and terminate at Kano, would boost domestic utilization of natural gas for Nigeria’s social economic development, when completed.

It would also unlock 2.2billion cubic feet of gas to the domestic market, support the addition of 3,600mega watts of power to the national grid and revitalize textile industries which alone boasts of over 3million jobs in parts of the country.

The release added that the AKK project would support the development of Petrochemicals, fertilizer, methanol and other gas-based industries thereby generating employment opportunities and facilitating Balanced Economic Growth.

The NNPC explained that the Right of Way for the proposed AKK gas pipeline would run parallel to the existing Nigerian Pipelines and Storage Company’s 16 inch-crude oil and 12 inch- product pipelines wherever possible.

The corporation said the pipeline would be fed from the existing domestic Infrastructure with a capacity of over 1.5billion cubic feet per day and is being expanded by Escravos-Lagos Pipeline System II (ELPS II) and Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) gas pipeline (under construction) that will double the capacity to over 3billion cubic gas per day.