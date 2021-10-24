Buhari set to unveil eNaira

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced that President Muhammadu Buhari will formally unveil the much talked about digital currency, known as the eNaira, on Monday.

CBN Director, Corporate Communications, Osita Nwanisobi, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday said the President will perform the unveiling ceremony inside the State House, Abuja.

“Following series of engagements with relevant stakeholders including the banking community, fintech operators, merchants and a cross-section of Nigerians, the CBN designed the digital currency, which shall be activated on Monday, October 25, 2021.

“The eNaira, therefore, marks a major step forward in the evolution of money and the CBN is committed to ensuring that the eNaira, like the physical Naira, is accessible by everyone.”

The statement revealed that the theme of the eNaira is ‘Same Naira, more possibilities,’ and that more details could be accessed on enaira.gov.ng.

It also said the unveiling marked the first step in that journey, which would continue with a series of further modifications, capabilities and enhancements to the platforms.

“Since the eNaira is a new product, and among the first CBDCs in the world, we have put a structure to promptly address any issue that might arise from the pilot implementation of the eNaira,” the CBN said.