Buhari set to unveil maize pyramid

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to unveil a maize pyramid in Kaduna, next week to showcase the increased production in the country.

This is even as the Maize Association of Nigeria (MAAN), said its target is to crash the price of maize in Nigeria following an increase in the production of the commodity.

This, it said, would stop maize merchants from hoarding the commodity as processors are willing to off-take from them.

National President of MAAN, Dr Abubakar Bello, who stated this Wednesday at a press conference in Abuja, said maize production in the country has hit an all-time high of 20 million metric tonne following the support by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Anchor Borrowers Program.

While noting that poultry farmers have been complaining of inadequate maize and the need to import to meet demand,

Abubakar noted that there is adequate Maize in the country to meet demand.

According to him, demand by the poultry farmers is between 14 to 16 million metric tonnes and the current production is about 20 million metric tonnes, saying there is enough to meet the demands of the farmers and even for consumption purposes.

He mentioned that the significance of the pyramid was to showcase the strength of the association to produce enough maize for the populace, adding that it is also a way to show that farmers are able to pay their loan received under the anchor borrowers program.