Buhari set to visit Imo again as government dismisses IPOB threat

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday September 13, 2022 pay a working visit to Imo State.

This will be the second time Nigeria’s President will be visiting the state physically since Governor Hope Uzodimma came to power in January 2020.

According to the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon Declan Mbadiwe Emelumba, who briefed newsmen Saturday at the Conference Hall of his ministry, the president will be coming to commission the First Phase of the 48 killometre Owerri-Okigwe Road, the 35 Killometre Owerri-Orlu Road (all federal roads) and the refurbished Imo House of Assembly complex with newly installed state-of-the art communication gadgets.

The President had commissioned the Portharcourt-Federal Secretariat-World Bank road (virtually), commissioned the Onitsha-Egbeada bye-pass, the Ballon Technology-driven tunnel at Egbu road Owerri, the Exco Chambers etc.( physically).

On the alleged statement by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Hon Emelumba dismissed any threat, adding that as the president, Buhari was free to go to any part of the country as security was absolutely guaranteed.

“I can assure you, there will be no threat to his visit. Nobody can threaten the president,” he said.

