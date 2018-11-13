Buhari signs Extradition Bill, 2018 FCT budget, others into law

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law five bills passed and transmitted to him by the National Assembly.

They are the Extradition (Amendment) Act 2018, Federal Capital Territory Appropriation Act 2018, Nigerian Centre for Disease Control

And Prevention (Establishment) Act 2018, National Environmental Standard and Regulations Enforcement Agency (Establishment) Act 2018, and the Nigerian Institute Of Mining and Geosciences Jos (Establishment) Act 2018.

This was disclosed on Monday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang while briefing State House correspondents in Abuja.

He said the Extradition (Amendment) Act 2018 vests jurisdiction on extradition proceedings now on the Federal High Court and not the Magistrates Court or Magistrates.

“The amendment further introduces a new section 15(2) preventing double jeopardy as protected by Section 36(9) of the Constitution which prevents a person surrendered to Nigeria in accordance with extraction treaty; obligation from being arrested, detained, extradited or otherwise dealt with in Nigeria or any other country within the commonwealth or any other country having same extraditing agreement with Nigeria, if the proceedings relates to an offence for which he has been previously convicted or acquitted in the requesting country for which extradition is sought by the Nigerian authorities,” he said.

He said the Federal Capital Territory Appropriation was submitted to the National Assembly by the President, and it provides an aggregate capital and recurrent expenditure of N372 billion up to the financial year ending December 31, 2018.

He said the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Establishment) Act 2018 is aimed at promoting, coordinating and facilitating the prevention, detection and control of communicable diseases and other public health emergencies in the country.

The National Environmental Standard and Regulations Enforcement Agency (Amendment) Act 2018 is an amendment to the 2007 that succinctly defines matters of appointment to the council and empowers the agency or appropriate person to cause immediate abatement of imminent environmental pollution while appropriate warrant or court order is sought to ensure public safety, among others.

He said Nigerian Institute of Mining and Geosciences Jos (Establishment) Act 2018 establishes the institute to provide courses of instruction, training and research in geosciences and mining and produce technicians and such skilled personnel normally required for the mining and related industries.

He said the institute was also established to provide laboratory services for rock and mineral identification, sampling and mineral benefits, mineral and metallurgical analysis, among other functions.

