Buhari signs new Executive Order, tightens tax, money laundering rules

The federal government is stepping up the regulations on money laundering and tax evasion by releasing a new Executive Order number eight, tagged Voluntary Offshore Assets Regularisation Scheme (VOARS).

The new Executive Order (008) takes effect from Monday, October 8, 2018, the day it was signed by President Muhammadu Buhari, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr.

Garba Shehu, said in a statement in Abuja.

By this order, Nigerian taxpayers who hold offshore assets and incomes are expected to, within a period of 12 months, declare voluntary those assets and pay taxes on them.

When they do this, they should expect to derive certain specified benefits.

According to the order, “any taxpayer who truthfully and voluntarily complies with the conditions of the scheme, pays a one-time levy of 35 per cent on the total offshore assets or pays all outstanding taxes, penalties and interest after forensic audit of their offshore assets and income shall obtain immunity from prosecution for tax offenses and offences related to offshore assets, among others.

“Equally, failure of any defaulting taxpayer to take advantage of this scheme shall, at the expiration of the scheme result in investigation and enforcement procedures concerning offshore assets anywhere in the world pursuant to information now readily available through automatic exchange of information between Nigeria and foreign countries.” In signing the order, the President noted that under the Nigerian law, every citizen has the duty to declare his or her income and assets and pay taxes on them but regretted that this, in most instances, had not been the case.

“The sad reality is that efforts to recover these taxes from defaulters through litigation are often frustrated by the complications caused by the change in the character and nature of such assets, insufficient financial intelligence, long delays in courts, among several other reasons,” the President said.

The statement said the President is optimistic that the new scheme would help to facilitate the expedient regularization of offshore assets connected to Nigeria and lead to “a new expanded tax base for the federal government, and also fund the Nigeria Infrastructure Fund in Switzerland.”

