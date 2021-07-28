Buhari speaks on Akeredolu’s guber victory at Supreme Court



President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday joined members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in felicitating with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state over the Supreme Court judgement, which upheld his re-election in the October 10, 2020 polls.

The President urged the governor and all elected leaders of the APC to always place the people first in their consideration of development programmes and projects.



He said the popularity of APC would continue to depend on performance and acceptance by the electorate.The President extolled the Ondo state governor for assiduously working for the development of the state, with reforms that continue to attract the goodwill of investors, and insistence that education, health and security take priority.



He said the Supreme Court Judgement, preceded by that of the Court of Appeal, further bolsters the strength and reach of the APC, and its chances of consolidation in coming elections.



The President called on the opposition to sheathe its sword, work for the development of Ondo state, and wished the government and people a prosperous future.

