Buhari, Sule leadership worthy of emulation – Mani

The Sarkin Hausawa , Mararaba Gurku in Karu local government of Nasarawa state, Alhaji Adamu Usman Mani has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state, style of leadership, saying they are worthy of emulation.

Speaking to journalists shortly the president unveiled the biggest bus terminus in Nigeria, named after the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha in Karu local government last Friday.

Mani said both Buhari and Sule have done well by putting the interest of the people and the country first through project executions which is what the people need.

He stated that government is about the people and when good projects such as the bus terminus are done, it worth giving thanks to the leader that execute it.

Mani said, the bus terminal will reduce unemployment and create a business environment for both men and women within the local government which will reduce poverty to the youths.

“I am satisfied with what I have seeing here and will what to thank President Buhari and Governor Sule for this huge success,” Mani stated.

Mani assured Governor Sule that himself and all the Hausa community are behind him and will support him for the laudable projects he is doing while also thanking the Etsu of Karu, Pharm. Luka Panya Baba for being a father to them.