Buhari supporters form new platform, elects new officers

The National Coalition (TNC), an amalgam of about seventy support groups that worked under the banner of the Buhari Support Organisation (BSO), has inaugurated its national and zonal officers in readiness for the nationwide mobilisation campaigns for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The national chairman of the coalition, Rev. Peter Oganto, in a statement issued after the inauguration in Abuja, Thursday said the platform was put together by the concerned members of the Buhari BSO in a bold step to rebrand for the next set of mobilization campaigns for APC candidates that may be seeking elective offices in 2023 general elections.

The Coalition leader said it had become obvious that the BSO was no longer in a position to rally popular support for the APC and it’s candidates in 2023, as majority of the support groups that worked on its platform decided to morph into TNC, for proper focus and political re-engagements across the broad spectrum of the APC family.

Among officers that were elected at the special conference include the following: Rev. Peter Oganto, as national chairman, Alhaji Muhammed Mubarak, as national secretary, Alhaji Gadzama Ibrahim, as director, contact and strategy.