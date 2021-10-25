Buhari swears-in 2 INEC commissioners



President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday swore-in two National Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).



The two are part of the six cleared by the Senate in July this year.

The new National Commissioners are Prof. Muhammad Sani Kallah (Katsina State) and Professor Kunle Cornelius Ajayi (Ekiti State).

The President had on September 15, 2021, sworn in three of the cleared National Commissioners.

The swearing-in took place before the official launch of the eNaira and 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem.

