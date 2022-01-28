Buhari sympathises with Onitsha markets fire victim…Receives ‘thank you team’ from Ogun, praises projects quality

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to victims of the fire incident at the Main Market and Relief Market in Onitsha, Anambra state, respectively, which reportedly destroyed several goods.

This was contained in a statement issued by the president’s spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, on Friday in Abuja.

The president directed federal government’s agencies working with the Anambra state government to give the necessary succour to the victims.

He also urged public-spirited individuals and corporate organisations to assist those whose means of livelihood had been affected by the unfortunate incidents.

In another development, President Buhari on Friday received illustrious indigenes of Ogun state at the State House Abuja who had come to show appreciation for visting their state a fortnight ago.

The Ogun delegation was led by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The president had inaugurated landmark and legacy projects including roads and housing estates, which he described as “projects of outstanding quality.”

He particularly said the new roads would cut travel time considerably, praising the governor for also working hard on security, and other projects that touched the lives of the people.

He recalled that he began his military career in Abeokuta as a Second Lieutenant in the Nigerian Army, “so, I will always see Ogun as home.”

The president appreciated Olusegun Osoba, a former governor of the state, who was on the delegation, saying “we have known each other for a very long time.”

Abiodun said the visit was to “express appreciation for the love you have shown our state, and your visit has reassured us that you love our people, and you will continue to give us deserving support.”

He gave the assurance that he would continue to make life abundant for the people of the state through adequate security and economic emancipation.

Earlier, in his remarks, the Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, who is also the chairman of the Council of Obas, said: “Your visit was monumental. We are glad that you are part of the history of our state. I bring you the greetings and appreciation of the more than 300 Obas in Ogun state.”

Other members of the delegation were Alhaja Salimot Badru, a former deputy governor, and Chief Sulaiman Adegunwa, a foremost industrialist.