Buhari sympathises with Zamfara over abducted schoolgirls

President Muhammadu Buhari has strongly condemned the activities of bandits which led to the abduction of over 300 Government Girls Junior Secondary School Jangebe in Talata Mafara local government council of Zamfara state.

The president made his position known through the federal government high powered delegations under the leadership of Minister of Aviation, Alhaji Hadi Sirika, who are in Zamfara state to sympathise with Zamfara state government, parents of the abducted school girls, at Government House Council Chamber, Gusau.

President Buhari stated that he is conscious and saddened over the abduction of over 300 school girls in Zamfara state last Friday, noting that government is government, and adding that his administration has every power to mitigate criminals wherever they are in the country.

He described the bandit’s group as coward, callous and pointed out that his administration will work holistically to safeguard the country and law abiding citizens from internal and external aggression.

“My administration has been taking education as paramount as no nation could be developed where illiteracy is the order of the day among its citizens, and we shall continue to develop the sector despite efforts by some unpatriotic people to cripple it,” Buhari said.