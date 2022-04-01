Buhari thumbs up $200m African Devt Centre by Microsoft

President Muhammadu Buhari has said Nigeria was poised to welcome more initiatives and investments in digital technology even as he expressed appreciation to Microsoft’s $200 million engineering hub of the African Development Centre.

The president stated this when he received the president of Microsoft Corporation, Brad Smith, at the State House, Abuja on Friday.

President Buhari said: “I have been informed that the African Development Centre in Nigeria is Microsoft’s first engineering hub in Africa as the current investment stands at about $200 million.

“I have also been informed of Microsoft’s skills initiative that aims to train five million citizens and provide 27,000 jobs over the next three years.

“These initiatives are commendable, and I urge you to expand them and to continue to prioritise Nigeria as you roll out your global initiatives.”

The president told the visiting Microsoft team that as the largest economy and most populous country in Africa, Nigeria was positioned to play a strategic role in the global technology ecosystem and seek the right partnerships to harness the potential.

He said his administration had shown great commitment in providing conducive environment for investors and the massive jump in the Global Ease of Doing Business Ranking was proof that the efforts were yielding positive results.

“Our emphasis on the development of our Digital Economy has also positioned the sector as a prominent factor in the Nigerian economy. As the fastest growing sector of the Nigerian economy in 2020, the Information and Communications Technology sector played a very important role in supporting our country to exit the recession triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I believe that this meeting will provide an opportunity to discuss how the Nigerian government can support the growth of your business here and how Microsoft can contribute to the growth of our economy through the active support of our policies and programmes.”

Speaking, the Microsoft boss said the company would keep creating jobs to help build technology that would change the world, adding that the “multi-tasking approach’’ also stretches to digital infrastructure.

“We pledge to train five million people in Nigeria in the future. 60,000 people have already enrolled for courses, while 300,000 have completed various courses,” he said.