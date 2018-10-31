Buhari, Tinubu in closed-door meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met behind closed doors with the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Tinubu arrived the State House around 4pm.

While the agenda of the meeting was unknown, the meeting came at a time the President is trying to resolve the crisis that followed the party’s primaries across the country.

It was still in progress at the time of filing this report.

Details Later…

