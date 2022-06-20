Buhari, Tinubu on Ekiti governorship election: Oyebanji’s victory ‘ll inspire APC in 2023

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the peaceful conduct of the Ekiti state governorship election and the consequent victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a good omen for the 2023 general elections.

The APC candidate, Mr. Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji was announced winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) in Ado Ekiti Sunday, beating Chief Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party(SDP) and Bisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) to a distant second and third respectively.

Oyebanji won the election polling 187,057 votes to defeat Oni, his closest rival, who garnered 82,211 votes, while Kolawole got 67,457.

Buhari speaks

Congratulating the governor-elect in a statement, Sunday, President Buhari said Oyebanji’s victory was well-deserved considering his contributions to the development of the state and the party, before his nomination as the standard bearer.

While urging him to be magnanimous in victory in the interest of the people of the state, the president also rejoiced with the APC national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and the National Working Committee (NWC) for the victory, the first under the tenure of the newly elected party executives.

“This is a good beginning for you and your team. The APC is getting stronger and more united. The victory of our party in Ekiti is an indication of the confidence of Nigerians in the ability of our great party to deliver quality governance to all,” he said.

He charged all APC members across and outside the country to see this as a good omen for the 2023 general elections and work assiduously to ensure the party’s victory, continuing the trend with Osun state next month July.

The president also felicitated with the people of Ekiti state for the smooth conduct of the election, affirming that “they are the real victors as they have been able to freely choose their leader for the next four years.”

He lauded INEC and the law enforcement agencies for the preparations put in place, urging them to keep the momentum for upcoming elections.

Tinubu too

In a similar message, the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said the feat in Ekiti governorship poll should motivate and inspire APC “as we go for more victories in the coming elections.”

Tinubu commended Oyebanji for the steadfastness and passion brought into the campaign, which he said paid off with the emphatic and outstanding victory.

Tinubu was also full of praise for the party’s governors and the Adamu-led NWC for recording their first major electoral victory, charging them not to relent in their efforts to lead the party to greater victory in 2023 general elections.

The APC presidential candidate said: “I congratulate our Governor-elect Abiodun Oyebanji and his Deputy, Mrs. Monisade Afuye, for their great success at the election.

“This victory is our victory as members of the All Progressives Congress.

“I salute the people of Ekiti State for voting for progressive leadership and continuity. I commend the leadership of our party for leading APC to this major victory in Ekiti. Also deserving of praise are our party’s governors led by their Chairman and Governor of Kebbi for their hard work and tenacity to achieve victory for the party.

“I must commend the now outgoing-Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, and his team whose progressive leadership in Ekiti made it possible for APC to retain government for the next four years. I am confident that the Governor will finish well and strong.

“While thanking the people of Ekiti once again for standing by APC, I urge them and indeed the generality of Nigerians to continue to maintain their faith and confidence in our party.”

Testimony of our acceptance – APC

Also, the APC said the victory clearly symbolised the acceptance of the party, the APC-led federal government and the party’s leadership.

The party, however, mocked the opposition PDP for finishing a distant third position, saying Nigerians can no longer be deceived by its propaganda against the governing party.

In a statement by its national publicity secretary, Felix Morka, the APC said: “As we savour the joy and euphoria of victory in the just-concluded gubernatorial election in Ekiti state, the All Progressives Congress (APC) wishes to congratulate and profoundly appreciate the wonderful people of Ekiti state for reaffirming their confidence in our party by rallying round the Governor-Elect, Biodun Oyebanji.”

“Without a doubt, the well-deserved victory in Ekiti state is an eloquent testimony of the acceptance of our party under the visionary leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, the sagacity of our National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and the uncommon commitment of other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great Party.

“It bears mentioning that the towering accomplishments of incumbent Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode John Fayemi, provided a solid predicate for this decisive victory. We thank you for your service to your State and Country.

“We pay a special tribute to the Governor Atiku Bagudu-led Campaign Council for discharging their assignment with extraordinary commitment and efficiency. We salute our dogged Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, our APC Governors, National Secretary, Sen. Iyiola Omisore, among other party leaders, for their highly valued contribution to this success,” the statement said.

On the PDP’s performance at the poll, Morka said: “Unsurprisingly, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) finished a distant third position in the just-concluded election. Despite its claim to a self-serving and self-assigned rescue mission of Nigeria, the people of Ekiti State and, by extension, Nigerians are not, in any way, deceived by the ceaseless propaganda of a desperate party that only seeks a return to power to continue its ruinous escapades.

“As we inch towards the 2023 general elections, we urge the people of Ekiti state and Nigerians, in general, to sustain their support for our party by voting overwhelmingly for all APC candidates as the party remains unwavering in its commitment to improving the quality of governance and standard of living of all Nigerians.”

Fayemi, Bagudu excited

Similarly, Ekiti state Governor Kayode Fayemi and his Kebbi counterpart/Chairman Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Senator Atiku Bagudu, have enjoined the Governor- Elect Oyebanji to accord dividends of democracy a priority, saying he should perceive his victory at the poll as a call to service.

Bagudu said: “I know that Oyebanji won’t give Ekiti any course to regret. All we will do is to live up to the expectations of Ekiti people and Nigerians by making Ekiti a cynosure of all eyes and best destination of choice for investors and for people who are looking for a safe haven.

“Your character was rewarded by somebody who trusted in your capacity to serve. There are others that are capable, but he trusts in your capacity and character to step into his shoe.”

The governors maintained that Oyebanji’s victory buttressed the fact that Ekiti electorate were sophisticated enough to identify and went for the best and most sellable candidate.

They spoke yesterday in Ikogosi-Ekiti, Oyebanji’s country home in Ekiti West local government area of the state while presenting the election results and declaration sheets to the candidate.

Bagudu was the Chairman, APC National Campaign Committee of the party, with Jigawa state Governor, Abubakar Badaru as the campaign Manager for the Ekiti election.

Presenting the documents, Fayemi, described the victory as exciting, applauding President Buhari, the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Tinubu and the PGF for their immense support during the electoral battle.

He said: “We worked hard; we planned and pulled all the strings because Ekiti is the precursor for our coming victories in 2023 and Osun States and this is because we have a sellable product. His trajectory has always been to make Ekiti better and this victory will be to the benefit of Ekiti people.

“With him in the saddle, you may not likely see any abandoned project in our dear state. I really thank Ekiti people for investing this confidence in our party. They have never done it before. Our people believe in turn by turn, but that has changed now.”

Fayemi also lauded the INEC for improving on its track records, saying what happened in Ekiti was like a miracle, taking cognisance of the serenity and calmness that pervaded the atmosphere during the election.

Governor Bagudu, who went down memory lane, revealed that for APC to have won the election with over 100,000 vote margin compared to less than 20,000 recorded in 2018, confirmed how well Fayemi had done in improving the lives of the populace.

“Victory is sweet but we still have to be humble in it. In 2018, Governor Fayemi won the candidate of the PDP with less than 20,000 votes. But this time, the governor-elect beat his nearest rival with over 100,000 votes.

“Four years ago, the major opposition won in four local governments, but that has been narrowed to only a local government.

“That shows that from 12 local government areas we won in 2018 now APC won 15. This could not have happened if not for the good works done by Governor Fayemi and for the sellable candidate we paraded.

“We thank the people of Ekiti State for recognising our contributions and for rewarding us with this victory”, Bagudu stated.

“We congratulate you on your election. Today’s victory is a window to 2023, and the feat our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu may likely achieve. May God give you the wherewithal to be able to deliver for Ekiti citizens”, he said.

Oyebanji thanks all

Meanwhile, Governor-Elect Oyebanji has expressed his appreciation to people of the state for the privilege given to him and Deputy Governor-Elect Mrs. Monisade Afuye to serve them.

He said: “We recognise that on October 16, 2022 when by the grace of God, we would be inaugurated into office, we are expected to immediately start to build on the legacies of those who came before us, and honourably govern our state in trust for the generations coming after us.

“It is a duty we campaigned for, and accept with all solemnity and responsibility. In keeping with our covenant with you, we will work Together With You, to Keep Ekiti Working.

“I, together with Chief Mrs. Afuye, use this opportunity to express our gratitude to everyone who voted for us. We also recognise all those who did not vote for us, but whose participation in this important democratic ritual of the election enriched the process, especially with the gracious manner in which you accepted the outcome, and helped maintain the peace during and after the exercise.

“We are hopeful that though we did not have your vote at this time, we would earn your trust and cooperation as we begin the journey of Keeping Ekiti working,” Oyebanji said.

The governor-elect also said: “I thank all other aspirants and their respective political parties for the dignified way they carried out their campaigns, and for contributing to the credibility of the process. I will be seeking audience with you all in the coming days, to benefit from your wealth of ideas on how to develop our dear state- to complement our vision and blueprint for the accelerated development of Ekiti. You have all performed creditably and earned places of honour in the history of our state.

“I thank our leaders: our dear president H.E. Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR: the national chairman of our great party the APC: Senator Abdullahi Adamu; as well as our presidential candidate for the 2023 general election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for this well-deserved victory for our party you supported us to achieve, and which hopefully signals what to expect in Osun State next month and the general elections next year.

“I thank all members of the National Working Committee of our party; I thank the Progressives Governors Forum, and the Chairman of the Ekiti Gubernatorial Campaign Council, H.E. Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, as well as all members of the council, for graciously supporting us to achieve this crucial victory.”

INEC declares

Announcing the result Sunday in Ado Ekiti, INEC’s returning officer, Prof Kayode Adebowale, declared Oyebanji winner, having scored the highest number of votes and won more than two-third of the election in 16 local government areas.

Oyebanji won 15 of the 16 local government areas, while Kolawole of the PDP won Efon local government area.

The APC governorship candidate polled an aggregate of 187, 057 votes to lead Oni of the SDP , who came distant second with 82, 209 votes to emerge second, while Kolawole placed third with 67, 457 votes.

The breakdown of results declared are as follows: Ekiti South-West LG: APC – 9, 679, PDP – 4,474 and SDP – 4,577, Ekti West LG APC -15, 202, PDP – 3,386 and SDP – 3,863, Efon LG APC – 4012, PDP – 6,303 and SDP – 339; IJERO LG APC – 13,754, PDP – 4897 and SDP – 5006

, IKERE LG APC – 12,086,PDP – 3,789 and SDP – 1,943; Ilejemeje LG APC – 4,357, PDP – 1,157 and SDP – 2,344.

In Irepodun/Ifelodun LG APC – 13,125, PDP – 4,712 and SDP – 5010, Ise/ Orun LG APC – 8,074, PDP – 2,588 and SDP – 5,909, Moba LG APC – 11,609, PDP – 3530 and SDP – 4904.

Oye LG APC – 13396, PDP – 4122 and SDP – 3591, Ado LG APC – 23,831, PDP – 7,575 and SDP – 15,214, Ido/Osi LG APC – 10,321, PDP – 2,871 and SDP – 9,489; , Emure LG APC – 7,728, PDP – 2,610 and SDP – 3,445.

Ikole LG APC-16,417, PDP – 6,266 and SDP – 5,736, Gbonyin LG APC -11,247, PDP–3,947 and SDP – 4,059 while in Ekiti East LG APC –12,099, PDP-5,230and SDP- 4,982.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

