Buhari to African underwriters: You’re the vaccination for African economic growth

Nigeria President Mohamadu Buhari, opened the 47th African Insurance Organisation Monday in Lagos via virtual platform with bundles of commendation for the African insurance market with a privilege endorsement of the Nigerian insurance market for the support and solidarity vent it opened for the government to draw from during the pandemic lockdown and up and until now.

It is also on record that Buhari is the first Nigerian President to share a strong bond with the insurance market and the first to open an AIO confab in the three editions hosted by Nigeria in the past 31 years including the ongoing confab, a hybrid edition: in-person and virtual attendance.

The President who did not hide his appreciation for the unprecedented support of the local insurance market held the view that such could be replicated by the insurance market in Africa to improve the economic growth of the continent. This becomes more imperative and reassuring with the theme: Rebuilding Africa’s Economy: an Insurance Perspective.

The President therefore charged the African attendees either in-person and virtual, to use the sprout from the theme to use the insurance perspective to rebuild Africa’s economy.