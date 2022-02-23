Buhari to assent to Electoral Act Amendment Bill March 25 – Presidency source





President Muhammadu Buhari would sign the long-awaited Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021 on Friday, February 25, 2022.

Presidency source confirmed that the President would be performing his duty of assenting to the bill around 12pm.

The source, who spoke on conditions of anonymity, said: “All these anxieties will disappear by Friday afternoon. He will be signing the bill around noon of that day. I believe he has taken his time so that the Act can be as unassailable as much as possible,” the source said.

There has been a growing concern in the last couple of weeks over the President’s delay in assenting to the re-amended bill.

The National Assembly transmitted the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021 to President Buhari on January 31, a second time, having revised the bill, which the President withheld assent to citing the cost of conducting direct primary elections, security challenges, and possible manipulation of electoral processes by political players as part of the reasons for his decision.