Buhari to flag off Abia guber campaign December 21

All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, President Muhammed Buhari is to flag off the party governorship campaign in Abia State on December 21 in Umuahia.

This was disclosed yesterday by the party’s governorship candidate, Dr. Sampson Uche Ogah, while inaugurating his Campaign Council ahead of the 2019 gubernatorial polls.

He urged APC supporters and other well-wishers of the party to make that day remarkable by turning up en masse to welcome the President and listen to his programmes for the state.

The candidate, who also used the occasion to outline his campaign promises for the people of the State, said the thrust of his administration if elected would be on creation of jobs.

Ogah equally believes carefully thought out plans on education, infrastructural development and deliberate efforts at attracting foreign investment would form the major pillars of his administration.

Ogah said he has always been at pains whenever he sees teeming Abia Youths go about jobless, adding that if he is elected come 2019 he would use his connection to create jobs for them.

He promised to revisit the education policies of the state by laying more emphasis on vocational education which he thinks would make people employable after graduation.

He equally vowed to make our public school more attractive by giving the teachers and the student the best environment to achieve the best in life.

“We are not talking about party, we are talking about governance and under APC as Governor. We are not here for our pocket, everybody in APC team has the capacity to deliver” he stated.

He said he was in the race to win adding that it would be possible if the crowd that gathered work as a team and subsequently advised them to put their differences aside in order to achieve the common goal of sacking the PDP-led government in the State.

Meanwhile, he has assured his teaming supporters that the faction in the party allegedly promoted by Chief Ikechi Emelike would hurt his chances of winning the election.

