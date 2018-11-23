Buhari to flag off MIGA as Athletes, Officials, others set Kaduna alight, games kick off Saturday

Over 1000 Athletes will as from Saturday begin hostilities inside Kaduna capital with the 2018 Ministry of Interior Games (MIGA) taking off in two centres – Ahmedu Bello and Murtala Mohammed stadia, a day before President Muhammadu Buhari will officially flag off the competition.

Since Thursday, Kaduna metropolis has been bubbling with Athletes and Officials, drawn from various parts of the country.

Among them were mainly young Para-military Sportsmen and women drawn from Nigeria Society and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Immigration, Fire and Prison Services.

There were also Athletes and Officials from Nigeria Police and Ministry of Interior who already talking tough ahead of many battles ahead.

An official timetable from the MIGA technical sub-committee led by Ex-international Engr. Chika Chukwumerije revealed that after accreditation which was conducted on Friday, all is now set for the real action.

The timetable further showed that team events including football, basketball, handball and volleyball will be up for spectators to savour from morning to evening, the following day (Saturday).

Initial actions on Saturday will then throw doors open for official opening ceremony expected to be graced by President Buhari on Sunday. Afterwards, more mouth-watering clashes will go down till Dec 1 when this year’s MIGA would be closed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Dishing out the import of the games, Chairman of the Main Organising Committee (MOC), Mallam Alhassan Yakmut hinted, “What these events are going to do really is to sensitize the national athletes that are still active in other to sustain their form and make impact on international competition for their nation.

“And the athletes in the various services have decided to create a system in other to make their individual services proud. So for us, it is an opportunity to tell the entire world, that as an athlete no matter your professional career, the only place to show that you are better is at the field, and here we have a platform for it.

“Again, the main objective of this event is to foster intra and inter service relationship and re-impose the relationship between the services, and to identify athletes that would represent the services; that is the ministry at national and international competitors to be selected that would be identified during the games.

“To project the services and ministry as a major contributor to sports development in the country, to encourage mass participation in sports, to sustain the physical and mental fitness of our personnel. To also enhance personal welfare and bridge communication gap with the leadership of the services, and let Nigerians know that Kaduna is peaceful and that they are ready to support and host all kind of sports that can take place in Nigeria.”

In all, 13 various sports would be competed for, spanning through 90 events with no fewer than 90 gold medallists, 90 silver medallists and 110 bronze lined up to be won.

