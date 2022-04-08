Buhari to ICAN: Professionals livewire of economies, we’ll continue to engage them

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday in Abuja said professionals in various fields, especially accounting, provide the strength and framework for thriving economies, assuring that his administration will continue to engage experts to gain measurable and reliable results.

Receiving a delegation from Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) led by its president, Mrs. Comfort Olu Eyitayo, at the State House, President Buhari noted the contributions of the institute in ensuring probity, accountability and transparency, urging more diligence and professionalism.

“Having served as a military Head of State, and returned to politics to serve as a President, after losing three elections, I have seen the system of accountability in the country, and the mess to be cleaned up,” he said.

Describing ICAN as a “social stabiliser” of the economy, the president said he would go through reports and recommendations of the institute on inclusivity and strengthening the nation’s accounting system for growth.

Also speaking, the Minister of Finance, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, congratulated the ICAN president and the new management.

“As a female president in a male-dominated environment, you are an example to our young girls of what can be achieved through diligence and excellence,” she said.

The ICAN president, in her remarks, appreciated President Buhari and his administration in adhering to best accounting principles and practices to secure and revive the economy, particularly reverting to the January to December budget calendar.

Eyitayo said the institute had established seven faculties to train accountants in specialised fields, which include forensic accounting.