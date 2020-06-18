Buhari to security chiefs: No more excuses

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday talked tough over the security situation in the country, saying the best by the service chiefs and heads of security agencies was not good enough.

The president said this at a meeting with heads of the country’s security agencies at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He said even though the service chiefs were doing their best to tackle the issue of insecurity in the country, their best is not good enough.

The president said excuses would no longer be tolerated, stressing that he expects everyone to live up to expectations going forward.



Addressing State House correspondents after the meeting, National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Mungonu (retired), said the president also ordered him to meet with all northern governors to ascertain the level of insecurity.

“A meeting was just concluded between Mr. President and heads of the security agencies, that is the operational heads consisting of the Minister of Defence, the service chiefs and on the other hand, the intelligence components that consist of myself and the intelligence heads.



“Today’s meeting basically focused on recent developments. Mr. President has expressed great concern over the declining security situation in the country. He is extremely unhappy about what is happening and he feels that, even though the security agencies are doing their best, their best is not good enough for him and wants an immediate reversal of the current trend and an immediate reversal of our misfortunes in all their dimensions.

“Mr. President also told us clearly in no uncertain terms, that he and indeed the administration campaigned to power on the platform of three issues, fighting insecurity, overcoming our economic difficulties and dealing with the scourge of corruption. More so, he noted that it takes common sense for anyone to understand that without security, the pursuit of the other two will just be an exercise in futility.



“He, therefore, warns the security agencies to take into consideration the wider implication of the gradual descent of the security of this country, he is not going to accept any further escalation of the security situation.

“He also stated that no one was forced on him, he selected everyone individually based on what he feels their records had revealed and therefore, it is up to individual Organisation to live up to the expectations.

“Again, Mr. President has also said that it is extremely important that we in the security agencies must ensure that we justify the leadership by not disappointing the populace.



He also pointed out the immediate areas of concern and these areas are also interlinked and we must find a way out, especially the issue of proliferation of drugs, small arms and light weapons.



“These two issues also go hand in hand with the major issues of criminality in this country, be there banditry on one hand on the north west of Nigeria or terrorism in the north east.

“Now, added to this, is also another area which raises concern, is the use of unregistered SIM cards. In my own brief, I dwelt on that issue and I raised concern that whatever we intend to achieve, we will not be able to get to the promised land unless we wrestle this issue of unrestrained acquisition of unregistered SIM cards.



“Mr. The President has directed that I, as the National Security adviser, should link up with the honourable minister of Communications and Digital Economy, to work out a blueprint to ensure the end of the irresponsible use of any SIM card. Of course, I urged my colleagues, the Inspector General of Police and Director General of Department of State Services to help in this issue.

“Again, my office is going to call on certain governors starting with the governors of the north west zone including the governor of Niger State, to come over into Abuja, so that I meet with them and my colleagues in intelligence and security.

“Finally, is about the issue of lack of synergy within the security sector. This has to be addressed also and has left us in no doubt that unless we address this issue and form a single front, the convergence of efforts, the confluence of all ideas be they operational or intelligence, must be achieved so that we no longer if at all there was this notion that groups were working in silos or stockpiling, they desist from that with immediate effect. We must have a central platform to coordinate all the efforts, all operations and security,



“In the final analysis, Mr. President has said, everyone is doing his best but his best is not good enough, that should send a signal to all of us. But again, it is also incumbent on the wider Nigerian population, to key into whatever the security agencies are doing. Understanding that there has been an issue of loss of confidence, loss of trust, abuse or whatever, these issues will have to be addressed by a discussion between security agencies and the political leadership and of course the judiciary will come in.

“I, the National security adviser, want to reassure Nigerians that each and every department or agency or component, will redouble its efforts and ensure that we reverse our dwindling fortunes for the betterment of this country in the remaining period they have in the lifetime of this administration,” he said.The National Security Adviser assured Nigerians that the government would go back to the drawing board to address the security situation in the country.“First, we have to go back to the drawing board, nothing is ever too late. It’s regrettable that lives have been lost, a lot of chaos has arisen, but that doesn’t mean we ditched all our efforts, we are going to go back and that is why I emphasized on collective efforts; the convergence of all our efforts so that we can streamline and develop more meaningful strategies, but definitely there will be a change,” he said.



Asked if change in the leadership of the military and security architecture was likely, the NSA said: “These are issues that only the President can address, I’m just an adviser. It’s up to Mr President, he has the prerogative to make any change at whatever time he deems fit, remember he’s the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and he’s the one ultimately who will take this kind of executive decision.”

On coordination by the office of the National Security Adviser, the NSA said: “There’s a lot of flexibility, a lot of issues of overlapping and interlocking responsibilities. For the office of the National Security Adviser, its mandate remains the same as before. This again is a decision that only the President can streamline because as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, he may deem it necessary to allocate certain tasks and responsibilities to certain organisations, even outside defence and security.

“So he’s going to look up whatever is going to be presented to him by way of collective efforts. I know that the Honourable Minister of Defense is already reviewing the policy, Intelligence is also reviewing certain aspects and I think it’s the final document that Mr President will look at in determining what role should be played by what organisation, what department, what agency.”

Those who attended the meeting the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; and the Minister of Defence, Mr Bashir Salihi Magashi:Others are the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Director-General of State Security Service (SSS), Mr Yusuf Magaji Bichi; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas; Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Abubakar Adamu; and the Director-General of Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA) Mr Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.