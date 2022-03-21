Buhari to storm Lagos, commission new airport terminal 

President Muhammadu Buhari will commission the newly built terminal at the international wing of the Murtala Muhammad Airport in Lagos today, Tuesday, according to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria FAAN.

The brand new, world-class international terminal is one of five, being built in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano and Enugu, in a bilateral arrangement between the Federal Government of Nigeria, and the People’s Republic of China.

The ones in Abuja and Port Harcourt have been completed and commissioned already, while that of Kano has been completed and will soon be commissioned.

The new international terminal, according to an electronic statement by the Acting General Manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN, Mrs Faithful Hope-Ivbaze

has the capacity to process 14million passengers per annum with a land mass of approximately 56,000 square metres, and it has 66 check-in counters.

Other facilities in the terminal include 5 baggage collection carousels, 16 Immigration desks at arrival, 28 Immigration desks at departure, 8 security screening points, 6 passenger boarding bridges (out of which 2 has already been installed), 2 food courts, 4 premium lounges, 22 guest rooms and spa, 16 airline ticketing offices, visa on arrival and port health facility, as well as praying area, more than 3,000 square metres of duty free space, approximately 5,000 square metres of lettable utility space, amongst others.