Buhari transmits bills repositioning secondary education, establishing Otukpo health varsity

The Senate has received the National Senior Secondary School Education Commission Bill transmitted to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The bill was accompanied with a letter which was read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, during plenary, Tuesday.

President Buhari, in the letter stated that the request for the passage of the bill was made pursuant to Section 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

He said the National Senior Secondary School Education Commission Bill 2021, seeks to enforce standards and provide federal government intervention towards the repositioning of senior secondary education in Nigeria.

President Buhari, in another letter, requested the Senate to pass the Federal University of Health Sciences Otukpo, Benue state Bill 2021.

He said the bill which was also transmitted to the National Assembly for consideration, seeks to establish the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo.

He prayed for the expeditious consideration and passage of the bill by the upper chamber.