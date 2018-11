Buhari urges aggrieved APC aspirants to wait for next time

Aggrieved aspirants in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have been urged to remain faithful to the party and await subsequent opportunities to vie for tickets to represent their constituencies on the party platform.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who told the aggrieved aspirants Tuesday night at the Villa, urged them to hold fast their integrity, dedication to the country as there will be more opportunities to serve along the way.

Speaking with the APC Aspirants Forum at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday night, he said the primary motivation to contest elections should be to improve the country, and not for pecuniary reasons.

“We must maintain our faith in the country,’’ he told the coalition of party members who contested the primaries.

Recalling his experiences, the President reminded them that he had contested presidential elections three times before eventually winning in 2015, noting that since God gives power it would become theirs in due time.

He therefore pleaded with them to remain committed and patient as it is only a politician that could truly serve the country.

According to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), Buhari told the aspirants that “those who mismanaged the resources of the country are still very much around, with incredible wealth’’, warning the aspirants to be vigilant and circumspect in making choices as the future will only be salvaged by those who love the country.

“I spoke with the APC party chairman almost every other day, at least for an hour during the primaries. And sometimes, we met for two and half hours on ensuring internal democracy during the primaries,’’ the President said.

Adesina added the president was displeased that in spite of all efforts to appease everyone and give them a chance at the polls, some aspirants were still not treated fairly.

“I urge you to stay faithful if your objective is to serve the country. I came back to power in this ‘agbada’ to convince Nigerians to make sacrifices that the country needs now for a better future,’’ he added.

Also speaking, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, said the meeting was organised to address grievances and fallout from the APC primary elections across the country.

The minister said it would be unfortunate to allow the grievances to overshadow the challenges before the country, assuring the aspirants that the government would assuage their yearnings to serve the country.

Malami said the aspirants should work collectively with the President in building the party and setting up a framework that would ensure healthier relationships and better internal democracy.

The leader of the APC Aspirants Forum, Hon. Yusuf Banki said the network of 7,000 members will work to ensure President Buhari’s victory at the polls in 2019.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.