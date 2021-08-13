Buhari visits Tinubu in London

Buhari with Tinubu in London

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday evening visited former governor of Lagos state Ahmed Tinubu in London, .

One of the media aides to the President Bashir Ahmad confirmed the development via where he shared pictures of the visit.

Tinubu has been in London for weeks and is reportedly sick.

However, incumbent Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu visited some days ago and debunked the rumour that the leader of the All Progressives Congress is in London due to sickness.

On the other part, Buhari left Nigeria about two weeks ago to attend a summit and subsequently meet his doctor for medical check up.

