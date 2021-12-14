Buhari bows, drops Onochie, appoints new INEC commissioners

President Muhammadu Buhari has re-appointed May Agbamuche-Mbu as a National Electoral Commissioner (INEC) for a second term of five years.

His decision was conveyed in a letter to the Senate.

Jaji Sambo is to replace Saleh Mamman who before the last cabinet reshuffle by President Buhari, served as Minister of Power .

Buhari’s letter seeking the confirmation of the nominee was read by the Senate President Ahmad Lawan at the commencement of plenary on Tuesday.

President Buhari, in the letter explained that the request was made in accordance with Section 147(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

He asked the Red Chamber to confirm the nominee “in the usual expeditious manner.”

Similarly, President Buhari in another letter, reappointed Malam Mohammed Haruna (Niger) North Central and Mrs May Agbamuche Mbu (Delta) as National Commissioners of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Buhari also nominated Okeagu Kenneth Nnamdi (Abia) South East; Maj. Gen. A.B. Alkali (retd.) (Adamawa), North East; Prof. Rada H. Gumus (Bayelsa), South South; Mr. Sam Olumeku (Ondo) South West as National Commissioners of INEC and Olaniyi Olaleye Ijalaye (Ondo) South West, as Resident Electoral Commissioner.

Buhari in another letter dated December 10, 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari sought the confirmation of the appointment of five nominees as Commissioners for the National Population Commission (NPC).

They are: Benedict Opong (Akwa Ibom); Mrs Gloria Izofor Mni; Barr. Mrs Patricia O. Iyayan Kuchi (Benue), Dr. Bala Haliru (Kebbi) and Dr Iyatayo Oyetunbi (Oyo).

The letter reads in part, “In accordance with the provision of Section 154 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), I hereby forward for confirmation, by the Senate, the under-listed nominees as Commissioners in the National Population Commission.”

Ms Onochie, currently a presidential aide, was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in October 2020 as an INEC commissioner to represent Delta state.

Ms Onochie’s controversial appointment had generated public outcry from individuals, civic groups and opposition parties who wrote petitions, staged protests and called on the Senate to reject it.

Many described the appointment as unconstitutional – majorly because she is partisan and had openly campaigned for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Although she had told the Senate committee on INEC that she quit politics in 2019 and that she was no longer partisan – a claim which turned out to be false, she was, however, rejected by the Senate in July.

The basis for her rejection was, however, not her partisanship.

The Senate had said her appointment was rejected because it breaches the federal character principle.

“In the case of Ms Onochie, the committee, bound by the provisions of Section 14(3) of the 1999 Constitution on Federal Character Principle… the Senate may wish to recall that in 2016, the Senate based on the recommendation of its INEC Committee confirmed Agbamuche-Mbu from Delta state as National Commissioner in INEC, who is still serving.

Related

No tags for this post.