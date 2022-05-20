Buhari welcomes highest Senegal award for Emir of Kano

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday congratulated Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, the Emir of Kano on the conferment on him, the highest honour of the Republic of Senegal, the “National Order of Lion.”

The honour was conferred on him by President Macky Sall at the Presidential Residence in Dakar, in the course of the Emir’s recent visit to the country.

The President said the honour on the Emir was richly deserved and commended his Senegalese counterpart for spotting the inherent qualities of the traditional head of the most populous northern city.

The President said the Senegalese honour award upon the Emir was a recognition “for his exceptional services in promoting peace, harmony and the well-being of his people and as well as his promotion of the friendly and strategic partnership between Nigeria and Senegal.”

He urged him to continue to build on the good work he has been doing.

