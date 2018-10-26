Buhari: Why we removed VAT on air travel (1) By Abdullahi M. Gulloma Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Port Harcourt, Rivers state,

said the federal government’s removal of Value Added Tax (VAT) from

domestic air travels would reduce air fares, enable speedy movement of

more people and spur business activities that will stimulate the

economy.

Speaking at the commissioning of the new terminal of Port Harcourt

International Airport, Omagwa, Buhari said the decision to remove VAT

from domestic air transportation was in line with global best

practices of making air transportation affordable, which will

subsequently lead to the creation of more jobs by the air transport

service value chain.

He said the removal of VAT would also increase revenue for the

government with more traffic at the airports.

The President said the increase in national population with consequent

surge in air passenger traffic necessitated upgrading and construction

of new airports across the country.

“I am very pleased to formally commission the new International

Terminal of the Port Harcourt airport, Omagwa, today. This ceremony

represents a significant landmark for international air travellers,

particularly from the South-South region and the entire country.

“You will recall that after opening the major airport terminals in the

country in the late 70s and early 80s, not much was added to increase

the passenger handling capacity of these facilities by successive

administrations.

“Following the large increase in national population with consequent

surge in air passenger traffic, the capacity of the airport terminals

became woefully inadequate to cater for the increase in passenger

traffic,’’ he said.

The President said decisive actions had to be taken by the Federal

Government to ensure that terminals meet minimum international

standards for the travelling public.

“The federal government responded to a global trend in which aviation

became a catalyst for economic growth as a result of massive and

speedy movement of persons, goods and services in a safe and secure

manner.

“As part of the infrastructure renewal program, the construction of

four new international terminals at Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt and

Kano airports was embarked upon by the Federal Government with a view

to modernising the aging airport infrastructure to meet global

aviation standards and improved service delivery in tandem with best

international practices,’’ he said.

The President said at the presentation of the 2017 budget to the

National Assembly, he promised to upgrade and develop Nigeria’s

transport, power and health infrastructure, and complete a number of

stalled infrastructure projects, which includes major airports, roads

and power projects, and the completion of the Kaduna–Abuja as well as

Itakpe to Warri Railway lines.

The President said Nigeria, having an advantageous central location

within the sub-region with a desire to develop into a regional air

transportation hub, must upgrade its facilities to take advantage of

its assets.

In his remarks, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of Rivers state said the

state was safe for visitors and investments, commending the federal

government for its intervention in ensuring a better airport for the

people, which will attract more investments.

He said the state government would revamp the road leading to the

international terminal for ease of access for the public.

Also speaking, the Minister of State for Aviation, Mr. Hadi Sirika,

said the federal government injected $461 million into the airport

projects to enable construction.

The new terminal of Port Harcourt International Airport Omagwa

completely alters the poor rating by Sleep in Airports in 2017, which

listed the airport as the third worst in the world.