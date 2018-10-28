Buhari will not support injustice against me, says ex-FCC chair

All Progressive Congress (APC) kwara state governorship candidate, professor Shuaib AbdulRaheem, yesterday expressed confidence that president Muhammad Buhari would not support injustice to be meted to him in the post primaries crisis rocking the state chapter of the party.

The former chairman of the federal character commission (FCC), had insisted that he won the governorship primaries but the party announced an oil magnet, Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq as the party’ s flag bearer.

This development, accordingly triggered anger and protest from some aspirants including AbdulRahaheem.

Following the crisis that trailed primaries, President Muhammed Buhari last week met with all the aspirants where he reportedly told them that the ultimate goal of the APC was to take over government in kwara in 2019.

The former FCC chairman while fielding questions from Journalists on arrival at the Ilorin International Airport on Sunday said, he would remain in the APC no matter the outcome of the post – primaries crisis which according to him, was being resolved by the leadership of party.

“There is a misunderstanding in the APC family in Kwara state, All misunderstanding can be resolved amicably .We give thanks to Almighty Allah and the People of Kwara state for standing by me, and by the truth expressed in their freely given votes expressed during in the primaries.

“We will in spite whatever happens continue to remain in the APC ,the APC is the only choice in Nigeria if we intend actually to bring change to the lives of the people

“Until the ongoing imbroglio has been resolved, we remain in the APC even after. Once again I like to thank everybody who has stood up for their rights,who have in various ways made sacrifices in terms things that are very dare to them,to come to express their complete unalloyed support for our party, the APC .

“The APC is determined to win, we will take over the government in kwara state,whatever it takes, whatever ever it takes by the grace of God we will get there. The misunderstanding in the party is being resolved at the headquarters whenever we get a resolution, we will be told what we are to do but for now ,I cannot say but tell you that I am grateful and extremely grateful.

Asked if he will remain in the party if the leadership of the party resolve did not resolve the matter in his favour , AbdulRaheem responded thus “The APC is a party led by a man who cherishes justice and fair play, lack of corruption. so I am sure at the end justice will be done” .

On the rumour making the rounds that he and other aspirants have been asked to support Abdulrasaq’s candidacy, the former FCC chairman said “nobody has said any such thing, we are to support the party, which is the APC whoever ultimately emerges as the flag bearer, we will support but not an individual this time around because that has not yet been resolved”.

Turning to his supporters who had waited patiently to receive him at the airport, the Taliban of Ilorin said “I thank you for trooping out in this large number to express your free will on the incidents that has happened in our party but I can assure,justice will be obtained in the end”.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.