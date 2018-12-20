Buhari won’t support factions in labour movement – Oshiomhole

Adams Oshimhole, the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has called for a united labour movement that would confront the challenges bedevilling workers welfare in the country.

Oshiomhole said this at a programme in honour of the new President of the International Trade Union of Confederation (ITUC), Ayuba Wabba, in Abuja.

On December 5, Wabba, who is the President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), was elected President of ITUC in Copenhagen, Denmark for a term of four years.

ITUC is the largest trade union federation in the world and represents 207 million workers across the globe with 331 labour centres in 163 countries.

Oshiomhole said that unity had become necessary as there were a lot of distractions to divide the labour movement in the country.

He said:”I congratulate Comrade Wabba. But this must force us to do serious reflections if we are going to preside over the workers of the world.

“What do we do to deal with the distractions at home when we still have some of our brothers and comrades who still think that at this time, we can make sense out of a divided labour movement?

“The slogan that ‘united we stand, divided we fall’ will always be valid. I hope that the spirit of your election will touch the heart of those who seem to be confused. There can be no question that united we stand, divided we fall.

“There is only one organised Labour and I am happy that President Buhari, speaking through the lips of the Vice President, has reassured Nigeria Labour Movement that his government will not provide a platform for anyone to factionalise organised labour.

“You are not under the kind of threat that we faced when I was President of NLC when the former President sent a law to the National Assembly, not only to deregister the NLC, but also to make it possible for any three or four unions to form a Labour Centre,” he said.

