Buhari writes Reps for fresh review of 2022-2024 MTEF





President Muhammadu Buhari has approached the House of Representatives for a fresh review of 2022-2024 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF).

The President in a letter to that, read during plenary on by Thursday Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila stated that the review became necessary, as the 2022 budget deficit is projected to increase to N7.35 trillion, representing 3.99 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“As you are aware Mr Speaker, the new development both in the global economy as well as the domestic economy have necessitated the revision of the 2022 fiscal framework on which the 2022 budget was based.

“The total budget deficit is projected to increase by N965.42 billion to N7.35 trillion representing 3.99 percent of the GDP. The increment of deficit will be financed by a new borrowings from the domestic market.

“Given the urgency of the request for revision of the 2022 fiscal framework and 2022 budget amendment, I seek the corporation of the National Assembly for expeditious action on this request”, President Buhari stated.