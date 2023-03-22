Buhari writes Senate, seeks confirmation of new NDIC board

President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded to the Senate for confirmation, new nominees for the board of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

The request was contained in a letter dated March 15, 2023, and read at the start of the plenary on Tuesday by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

The letter reads, “Pursuant to section 5 (4) of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation Act, I forward herewith for the confirmation of the Senate, the under-listed names of the newly appointed members of the Governing Board of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation.

“Their CVs are therein attached.”

The letter added, “While I hope that this submission will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the Senate. Please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurance of my highest consideration.”

The nominees include; Hon. Abdulhakeem Mobolaji for Chairman (South-West).

The members are Prof. Osita Ogwu, (South East); Umar Jubril, (North Central); Mohammed Haruna, (North East); Yesmin Dalhatu (North West); Simon Ogbu (South-South) and Abimbola Olashore( South-West).

