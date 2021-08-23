Buhari’s acknowledgement of successes in North-east ‘ll boost troops morale-UAG

The Unity Advocacy Group (UAG), has said the acknowledgement of the successes recorded recently by Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) in the war against insurgency in the North-east by President Muhammadu Buhari will boost the morale of troops.



The National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno had while briefing the media after President Buhari’s meeting with Service Chiefs, said the President expressed satisfaction with the recent achievements recorded in the North-east, attributing it to the synergy among the Services and other security agencies.

Monguno said, “The President was briefed, the President is quite happy that there’s been a tremendous success, especially with the advent of the new service chiefs and Inspector-General of Police.

“It is evident that a lot of successes have been recorded. Large numbers of people are surrendering in the North East as a consequence of the relentless efforts of the Armed Forces, intelligence and security agencies.

“We’ve never had such large numbers of people defecting from the other side back to the Nigerian side, mainly as a result of many issues within the theatre, issues of infighting among the various factions of the terrorist groups.

“But the new drive of the Armed Forces, the police, the intelligence agencies, there’s been greater cooperation, greater synergy, intelligence sharing, as well as our partners in the regional intelligence fusion unit.

Reacting to the pass mark given the military by the president, UAG in a press release on Monday signed by the convener Ifeanyi Aigbedion , said the current leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria since their appointment have not hidden their determination to quickly provide solution to the security challenges.

Aigbedion commended the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. LEO Irabor and his team for the various consultations with stakeholders in the affected places including recent meeting of the CDS with the Governor of Borno state, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum.

The statement reads, “We in UAG see the Presidential acknowledgement as a morale booster to the Armed Forces of Nigeria. We urge them to continue as we pray for light at the end of the tunnel.

“Once more we acknowledge the role of synergy in the recent successes, the CDS immediately on assumption of office didn’t hide his desire to see greater cooperation among the various security agencies. This no doubt has accounted for the successes.

“We urge Nigerians to continue to support our troops as they sacrifice for the country.”

