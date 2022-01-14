Buhari’s aide distributes devices to supporters in Bauchi

The personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Broadcast Media, Buhari Sallau, on Friday distributed mobile phones to members of the social media team of the president in Bauchi state.

Sallau said his office had set aside 125 mobile phones for distribution to members of his team in Bauchi and other northern states of the country.

“We are distributing mobile phones to our social media supporters to enable them to properly propagate the policies and programmes of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari.

“My office will continue to appreciate the sacrifice of our social media team by supporting them to discharge their responsibilities effectively,” he said.

In a remark, the chairman of the occasion, Ajiyan Bauchi, Alhaji Bala Attahiru, represented by his Turaki, Sirajo Abubakar, challenged the beneficiaries to use the devices for the promotion of the policies and programmes of President Buhari, especially the achievements recorded so far.

“First, let me appreciate Honourable Buhari Sallau for his foresight to come up with this initiative of supporting the media supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari with smart phones to enhance their performance,” he said.

Speaking on the contributions of the Buhari-led administration to national development, a former APC youth leader in Bauchi state, Nasir Umar, said the APC-led federal government had made giant strides in youth and women empowerment, agriculture and other sectors of the nation’s economy.