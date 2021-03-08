Buhari’s Chief of Staff, PS State House, senior aides receive COVID-19 vaccines

The Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, on Monday in Abuja received his first dose of the Covid-19 Astrazeneca vaccine at the State House Clinic.

The first phase of the national vaccination drive, targeting frontline health workers, their supporting staff and strategic leaders, was rolled out on Friday at the National hospital Abuja.

Speaking after receiving the jab at the State House Clinic, the Chief of Staff described his experience as painless, urging eligible Nigerians to come forward and take the vaccine.

‘‘I want to thank the Permanent Secretary, State House and the frontline healthcare workers in the Clinic for organising and ensuring this vaccination exercise.

‘‘My experience in receiving this was almost painless and I am just following the footstep of my leader, his Excellency , President Muhammadu Buhari who has demonstrated leadership at the highest level by receiving the vaccine, followed by his Excellency, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

‘‘I want to encourage eligible Nigerians to take the vaccine. It is safe, painless and the benefits are immense. It is not just for the individual but the more Nigerians are vaccinated the more we develop the herd immunity which will keep our country safe and our people healthy,” he said.

The former military administrator of Lagos and Borno state, and the Chairman/CEO of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd) and the Permanent Secretary of State House, Mr Tijjani Umar, also received the jab.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, and several presidential aides and frontline State House medical staff were administered with the first shots of the vaccine after the Chief of Staff.

It is expected that senior government officials including the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Chief Justice of Nigeria, Permanent Secretaries and Heads of paramilitary agencies would also take their shots at the State House Clinic in the coming days.

Related

No tags for this post.