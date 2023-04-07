Buhari’s Easter message to citizens: Continue to believe in our country

…Says Easter reminds us that God can turn an unpleasant situation round for good …Commends Nigerians for believing in the 2023 polls …Congratulates winners, urges losers to allow legal system run its course …Appreciates Nigerians for his successes in infrastructure, security, others

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to remain confident and to believe in the country despite its obvious challenges.

The president made the call in his message to the citizens on the occasion of this year’s Easter celebrations which begin on Sunday to mark the crucifixion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

President Buhari noted that at the heart of Easter “is the triumph of light over darkness.”

According to the president, Easter is a season that reminds us that the Almighty can turn an unpleasant situation round for good.

“I join Christians in Nigeria and around the world to celebrate Easter, which commemorates the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, signposting his victory over death.

“Recognising that Easter is about renewed hope and a glorious future, I urge all Nigerians to continue to be confident and believe strongly in our country for better seasons ahead.

“As a nation, we have gone through an election that has produced the next set of leaders at the federal and state levels,” he said.

President Buhari said further that, “I commend Nigerians for believing in the process. While I congratulate those that have been elected, I acknowledge that it is the right of those who feel dissatisfied with the outcome to seek redress. I expect them to wait patiently and allow our legal system to run its course.

“It has been a rare privilege for me to serve as your President since you gave me the first mandate in 2015 and renewed it in 2019. Day after day, I have been guided by the vows I took to keep Nigeria united, prosperous and secure.

“Our successes on security, economy, infrastructure, new oil frontier basins, landmark legal reforms as well as food sufficiency, among others, were possible because of the support of Nigerians.

“As we celebrate this season with our families, neighbours and communities, let us do so in love, compassion, kindness, resilience and forgiveness.”

