Buhari’s government seized by hostage takers, others – Reps

In the face rising insecurity and daily loss of lives across Nigeria, Caucus of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives, has concluded that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government has been seized by hostage takers and related elements.

The caucus, therefore, demanded that the President should resign for failing to protect the lives and property of citizens.

“Time is running out. General Buhari should save our country by waking up from his long slumber or resign now”, the caucus stated, as it faulted the reasons advanced by the president in declining assent to the Electoral Act amendment bill.

The group in a statement Wednesday, through its leader, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, lamented that “under the rulership of General Mohammadu Buhari, hostage-takers, bandits and terrorists who extract ransom demands on the poor and impoverished citizens and turn homesteads, hamlets, villages, towns and cities into killing fields” have been reigning supreme.

According to the caucus, “the bloodletting unleashed by the hostage-takers, which has gone unabated, with General Buhari showing complete incapacity to arrest the situation, or bring the killer squads who roam the vast swathes of our country to book, is spreading across every acreage of citizens’ habitation and turning our once quiet and peaceful homesteads, hamlets, villages, towns and cities into funeral parlours and cemeteries”.

The statement reads further, “Everywhere we turn, today, our dead are either being prepared for burials by families whose hearts are torn by grief, or they are being mourned by families who can’t tell where the corpses of their loved ones are or where the killer squads will turn up next.

“Here is the stark truth of the Nigerian condition under Buhari’s ruinous rule: citizens are in a prolong, severe and intense state of mourning that has kept them stuck in acute anguish, pain and trauma.”

“In his recent remark at the sidelines of the COP-26 Conference in Scotland, United Kingdom, General Buhari boasted; ‘We will defeat them, one highway, one rail link- and one job- at a time’. It is over three weeks since the Conference ended, no stone of resistance has been mobilized by the General against bandits, terrorists and kidnappers”.

The caucus insisted, however, that bandits, terrorists and kidnappers have continued to unleash their reigns of terror on helpless citizens, taking not “one highway, one rail link – and one job – at a time” but whole communities and regions in fell swoops whenever they choose to strike, citing the communities of Sabon Birni of Sokoto state, Kagara of Niger state, Karim Lamido of Taraba State, Katoge and Yanturaku of Katsina state, and of the north east, north west, south south and south east as “witnesses to the reigns of terror”.