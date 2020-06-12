‘Buhari’s honour for Abiola, a gesture towards psychosocial healing’

The Ekiti state governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has again commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the recognition of June 12 as Democracy Day.

According to him, it is more rewarding that the symbol of the June 12 struggle, Chief Moshood Kasimawo Abiola, winner of the June 12, 1993 elections whom the previous administrations had refused to recognise, “has been duly acknowledged by the president as, indeed, the undisputable winner of the election.”

The governor, in a state-wide broadcast Friday to mark the Democracy Day, said, “He (Buhari) did not stop there, he also awarded, posthumously, the highest honour in the land, generally conferred on presidents, the award of the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR), on him.

“This symbolic gesture has provided a psycho-social healing for the people who sacrificed, including their lives, for the enthronement of democracy.

“The declaration of June 12 as our National Democracy Day therefore, means for me, a significant and courageous move to further enculturate accountability even about knotty and unresolved historical issues of national importance. One therefore has to commend the president for this historical righting of a wrong past.”

Fayemi saluted those behind the formation of National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), like Chief Adekunle Ajasin, Pa Alfred Rewane, Anthony Enahoro, Abraham Adesanya, Chief Bola Ige, Chief Arthur Nwankwo, Senator Ayo Fasanmi, Chief Olu Falae, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi, Air Cmdr Dan Suleiman (retd.), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Chief Olusegun Osoba, and others over their role in the June 12 struggle.

According to him, “the greatest take away from June 12 is that of the possibility of a new Nigeria where our so-called fault lines would no longer matter as our best lines.”