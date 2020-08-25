Buhari’s integrity key to national leadership – Galadima

A community leader and philanthropist, Hon Abdullahi Galadima, has called on Nigerians across regions to imbibe key qualities of President Muhammadu Buhari, especially his integrity and zero-tolerance-for- corruption mantra, in order to provide the leadership required to promote growth, development and national cohesion.

Hon Galadima made the call while speaking withBlueprint over the weekend during a lecture/award event organised by Merit Time International, a media and consultancy group at the Merit House, Maitama, Abuja.

According to the politician, “but for President Buhari’s integrity and rugged leadership, Nigeria would have been plunged into more cataclysmic security challenges, occasioned by the dreaded Boko Haram insurgency; and indeed, we would have been in a greater mess.”

Hon Galadima, however, admonished Buhari to do something quickly on the country’s security architecture in order to restore the confidence of Nigerians on the safety of the citizenry and their material resources.

He said, “I am not among those who will canvass for the change or outright sack of the service chiefs or stuffs like that, because we all need experienced hands to handle sensitive issues like security and especially Boko Haram and ISWAP. I will however call on Mr. President to ensure that the troops at the counter terrorism battle field are well taken care of; that their weapons are not the outdated types that will fizzle in front of the enemies at the battle ground.”

“So, I want to urge President Buhari to mobilise enough resources and personnel in the fight against insurgency. Then, let him also ensure that in the fight against corruption, nobody is witch-hunted. A case where EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu, who was praised to high heavens and has now become the hunted, raises a lot of curiosity. What went wrong?”

In a welcome address earlier, national coordinator of Merit Time International, Mr. Sunday Okwu Ojor said the lecture; Leadership and Service – The UNDP Way, was organised to raise leadership consciousness among Nigerians, while the group also recognised the performances of worthy individuals across the country through merit awards to spur the creative and professional ingenuity towards national growth and development.

Overall, about 15 persons were given awards in recognition of their individual and collective efforts to impact on humanity positively at the colourful event.

