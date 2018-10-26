Buhari’s second term will ensure power returns to South-west in 2023 – Fashola (2)

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola yesterday

urged the people of South-west to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari

in the 2019 elections to guarantee a return of power to the region in

2023.

The minister stated this at a special Town Hall Meeting on

infrastructure organised by the Ministry of Information and Culture

and the National Orientation Agency (NOA).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Minister of

Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, led three other ministers

including Fashola, Ministers of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and

Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, to the town hall meeting.

Fashola said besides the massive investments by the Buhari

administration in infrastructure across the country and in South-west

in particular, the South-West would benefit more politically by voting

for Buhari.

The minister, who spoke in Yoruba language and with a proverb said:

“Did you know that power is rotating to the South-West after the

completion of Buhari’s tenure if you vote for him in 2019?

“Your child cannot surrender her waist for an edifying bead and you

will use the bead to decorate another child’s waist.

“A vote for Buhari in 2019 means a return of power to the South-West

in 2023. I am sure you will vote wisely.”

On the performance of the administration, Fashola said the government

had kept its promises to Nigerians in the three key throngs of

security, fighting corruption and rebuilding the economy.

Buttressing his words with another Yoruba proverb, the minister said:

“If you are roasting corn for a blind man, you have to whistle for the

blind man to know you are not eating the corn you are roasting for

him.”