Buhari’s trip to London stands – Presidency

The Presidency has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s scheduled trip to the United Kingdom for medical checks still stands.

President Buhari Friday returned to Abuja after a three-day visit to Nairobi in Kenya where he participated in the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) 50th anniversary event.

The president, who arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 1:00pm, was initially scheduled to proceed to London from Nairobi, for a two-week medical examination.

However, the Presidency confirmed the initial plans for the President’s trip to London for his medical checks remain.

According to Shehu, the president returned to Abuja on Friday because his engagements in Nairobi ended earlier.

The president’s senior special assistant on media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said: “Nothing has changed about his planned trip to London; it is still as earlier planned. He will leave for London on Sunday. There’s no need for any anxiety.”

However, a preceding statement by the president’s special adviser on media and publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, had stated the president would head to London from Nairobi after the UNEP event.

It had stated, “From Kenya, President Buhari will proceed to London for routine medical checks that will last for a maximum of two weeks.”